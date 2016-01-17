All The Ways Working As A Receptionist Can Break You

20th Century Fox/Columbia

The truth is, there are worse things than being a receptionist. Plenty. But few of them will involve sitting behind a desk and answering phone calls. Or listening to your boss’ meandering ideas and having literally no power to say anything except “uh-huh” (even when the words are offensive). Or putting yourself in the unenviable position of being both the least respected member of an organization and the first line of defense when the sh*t hits the fan.

As far as jobs that meet those three criteria go, being a receptionist is definitely the worst.

I’ll admit there are some perks. When I was the sole employee for an insurance broker, I served my own brand of justice by not charging fees to people I felt were just as ugly or as lonely as myself (there were a lot). A friend of mine — currently head receptionist at a prestigious firm — spends the majority of her day working on her novel and streaming Netflix account on the business’ worryingly fast Wi-Fi.

Still, the bad overwhelms the good. There’s a reason that temp agencies are always looking for someone to show up and be “an assistant” for a few days. It. can. suck. Here’s why.

Your bosses’ demands and personality will drive you insane.

20th Century FOX

One day I came home, laid down on my bed, and sighed for an entire hour. That’s not because my job was so terrible per se (I like answering phones! There’s a potential new friend on the other end of every call!), but because being the only henchman to a man who sold insurance sometimes made me want to give it all up and take a job herding sheep on a Norwegian island.

It’s not that all bosses are bad, of course, but if you work in reception, at least one will be mean, sexist, or bigoted. Or he or she could be a combination of all three. While mine would often be a delight—once he gave me a whole $20 bonus for no reason!—he would also sometimes drive me crazy. It doesn’t matter, though. Unlike other employees, your sole job is to listen to and be supportive. That means that if your boss wants to venture out and offer a few opinions on world events, you’re going to have to listen.

“If we were in medieval England,” he once told me as he watched two attractive high-school girls wander past the first-floor window, “both those girls would be ready for marriage.” Never mind the fact that in medieval England he’d also be dead by the age of 45. It’s just one of those things he would say.

Ask any one of your friends who’s ever been a receptionist and they’ll tell you a horror story that will make your toes curl.