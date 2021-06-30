If you’ve ever wondered what sorts of treasures are lurking beneath the San Antonio River Walk you’re not alone. You’ve got an ally in YouTuber Brandon Jordan, who is the first diver ever given official permission to dive the water along the pedestrian walkway. Jordan is the face behind the YouTube channel Jiggin’ with Jordan, which has 2.8 million subscribers and follows Jordan and his friends’ adventures diving in rivers around the world in search of lost valuables and treasures while picking up trash along the way.

This isn’t Jordan’s first attempt at diving the San Antonio River, as he explains in the two-part video,

“Seven months ago I came out here and dove without permission and got pulled out by police. I didn’t know! But since then we partnered with the city of San Antonio as well as the Film San Antonio committee… we got all the permits and permissions to finally be able to dive this river… after today we will probably never have permission to dive this place again just because it was such an interesting circumstance in the first place.”

The city provided Jordan with a barge to put all his findings, which included a Bird scooter, a gross mound of Mardi Gras beads, some random signage, and… a whole bunch of Sprite bottles. So he didn’t exactly find any treasure, but Jordan seemed psyched with all his findings anyway. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” as they say.

