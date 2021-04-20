50 Cent has signed for his next starring role and get ready for the description on this one. The film is called Free Agents, and according to reports, the Lionsgate film (which 50 Cent is also executive producing) is being sold as a “high concept sports action heist thriller.” As for what that means for the average moviegoer: Football players pulling heists. Via THR:

Agents, described as a high concept sports action heist thriller, tells of a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team owners who [are] exploiting them. The story focuses on a journeyman player who gets his last shot at his dream but just as he starts to find some on field success, is lured into a dangerous crime ring with some of his teammates that threatens his dream, his family, and his safety. Jackson will play the leader of the ring, a veteran linebacker who pulls the young player into his dangerous scheme to get back at league owners.

In a statement to THR, Free Agents director Deon Taylor (Fatale, Black and Blue) had nothing but praise after locking down 50 Cent for the football heist flick. “50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” Taylor said. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

Of course, the real trick is going to be getting 50 Cent to comply with COVID standards. The rapper/actor ran into trouble for hosting a maskless Super Bowl party, and he immediately started making plans to visit Texas after learning that the state lifted its mask mandate. “I’m headed to Texas f*ck this,” he wrote on Instagram back in March.

