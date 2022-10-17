Little Ralphie is all grown up in the first look at A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the BB-gun obsessed holiday classic that will arrive on HBO Max in November. In a new teaser, Peter Billingsley can be seen reprising his iconic role right down to the glasses and boyish grin. As revealed earlier this year, the follow-up will focus on Ralphie bringing his wife (Erinn Hayes) and kids to his old home from the original movie where he attempts to recreate the Christmases from his childhood.

Ralphie will also grapple with the death of his foul-mouthed but loving father while reuniting with his old friends, and of course, his little brother Randy. Presumably, there will also be lots of talk about not shooting eyes out. Via TVInsider:

Among those friends are returning costars, Scott Schwartz as Flick and R.D. Robb as Schwartz, both of who have yet to make an appearance. Directed by Clay Katis and written by Nick Schenk, the sequel will also see the return of Ian Petrella as Randy and Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, with Julie Hagerty set to portray Ralphie’s mom, taking over for original film star Melinda Dillon.

To adjust our own nerd glasses for a bit, HBO Max isn’t the first to try and recreate that Christmas Story magic. My Summer Story, an official sequel starring Kieran Culkin hit theaters in 1994. Nearly two decades later, A Christmas Story 2 went straight-to-DVD. Neither of those films had Billingsley or the original cast in tow, so it’ll be interesting to see if that’s the secret ingredient for this latest stab at the Christmas Story Cinematic Universe. This could be the one.

A Christmas Story Christmas premieres November 17 on HBO Max.

(Via TVInsider)