Even though the futures of various projects on deck at HBO Max are a bit uncertain, one thing is clear: the holiday season is still scheduled to go on as normal! The streamer is determined to spread some holiday cheer to audiences, and it will release four new holiday movies, including the long-awaited A Christmas Story sequel. Sure, Elmo was brutally fired from his first-ever hosting gig, but at least Santa Claus will come to town once more.

A Christmas Story Christmas will bring back the cast of the original movie for an all-grown-up version that centers on an adult Ralphie as he deals with Christmas as a father. Peter Billingsley will star once again as Ralphie alongside Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, R.D. Robb, Scott Schwartz, Zack Ward, and Julie Hagerty. The sequel will debut on HBO Max on November 17th, which will be the new official Christmas kick-off date! No more waiting until Thanksgiving.

Also heading to HBO Max will be a romantic comedy Holiday Harmony where an up-and-coming singer finds herself in a small Oklahoma town where she absolutely must help the local kids put on a holiday show (No, this isn’t a Lifetime movie). That movie, along with A Christmas Mystery, a movie about missing jingle bells, will hit the streamer on November 24th.

However, If none of these sound good to you, feel free to check out A Hollywood Christmas on December 1st, which follows an aspiring Christmas movie director who gets her production shut down due to budget cuts. That one is a little too on the nose, even for HBO. But it’s real!

