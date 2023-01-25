a24 rock
a24
Movies

A24 Is Selling An ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Pet Rock To Celebrate The Film’s Oscar Nominations

One of the more memorable scenes in Everything Everywhere All at Once involves two rocks talking to each other. Y’know, typical Oscar bait.

The best multiverse movie of 2022 was nominated for 11 Academy Awards this week, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. To celebrate, A24 is selling a pet rock. Stop laughing. This is no “ha ha ha ha ha” matter.

“The Official Everything Everywhere All At Once Pet Rock includes one googly eye rock with paper nest and a care and training pamphlet, Rock size may vary,” the item description reads. “Ships by February 10th.” Just in time for a confusing Valentine’s Day present! You can order your pet rock here. If you don’t, A24 will call you out on social media.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Score (Son Lux), Best Original Song (“This is a Life”), Best Costume Design (Shirley Kurata), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers). For more on the wildly imaginative film, check out our interview with the Daniels.

(Via A24)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×