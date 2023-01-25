One of the more memorable scenes in Everything Everywhere All at Once involves two rocks talking to each other. Y’know, typical Oscar bait.

The best multiverse movie of 2022 was nominated for 11 Academy Awards this week, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. To celebrate, A24 is selling a pet rock. Stop laughing. This is no “ha ha ha ha ha” matter.

“The Official Everything Everywhere All At Once Pet Rock includes one googly eye rock with paper nest and a care and training pamphlet, Rock size may vary,” the item description reads. “Ships by February 10th.” Just in time for a confusing Valentine’s Day present! You can order your pet rock here. If you don’t, A24 will call you out on social media.

When one Oscar lets you down, another comes through pic.twitter.com/xjr1BRCbUL — A24 (@A24) January 24, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Score (Son Lux), Best Original Song (“This is a Life”), Best Costume Design (Shirley Kurata), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers). For more on the wildly imaginative film, check out our interview with the Daniels.

(Via A24)