Brad Pitt’s about to careen back into theaters in David Leitch’s Bullet Train, which co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who’s been seen zipping about as Quicksilver in the MCU and will soon appear as a very different Kraven the Hunter that what the world knows. That doesn’t mean that he’s physically impervious, though.

Johnson took a few knocks during the course of Leitch’s actioner, and as he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin, he had a particularly bloody day on set when he fell weak due to a “crazy mad Keto diet.” Messing with one’s blood sugar is no joke, as Johnson explained. His animated delivery in the above clip is everything, and here’s what happened:

“Because I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels. We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”

He lived to tell the tale, obviously, and I’m not about to bash anyone’s diet if keto works for them (big carb fan here, though), but as Aaron appears to suggest, the diet’s not the best fuel for onscreen physical combat.

Bullet Train crashes into town on August 4.

(Via Variety)