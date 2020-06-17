All the way back in December, Adam Sandler joked to Howard Stern that if he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for Uncut Gems, he’d make the worst movie possible as revenge. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f*cking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.”

As luck would have it, Sandler didn’t score an Oscar nom, but with everything going on in 2020, he hasn’t had a chance to make good on his threat. (Yet.) However, ambitious Reddit user LundgrensFrontKick decided to beat the comedic actor to the punch by conjuring up a fake Sandler movie that’s already going viral. Titled “Jacked Up,” the fake film includes all of the classic Sandler elements: using the same stable of actors (Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Steve Buscemi, and so on), taking place at a tropical resort so the whole cast basically gets a free vacation, etc. It also has Sandler playing two characters just like he did in Jack and Jill, only this time around he plays personal trainer and shoe salesman Jack Goodheart, as well as his wife, Janet. The couple heads to Costa Rica for a 30-year high school reunion and, well…

During the event, Rob Schneider (playing a terrorist) and his team of henchmen, hijack the event and take everyone hostage, including State Senator Chuck Finley (Terry Crews) and presidential candidate Casey Fitzpatrick (Maya Rudolph). During the melee, Jack and Janet escape, and the two use their past military experience and buff physiques to save the day.

And yes, if you were wondering, it ends with a lazy river jet ski chase.

Reddit users have been loving the concept so much that they’ve been churning out fan posters like the one below all week.

Jacked Up hits theaters, unfortunately, never.

(Via LundgrensFrontKick, IndieWire)