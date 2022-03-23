Ana de Armas’ upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde will get a controversial NC-17 rating, the first for a Netflix original film. The rating is due to “some sexual content.”

Blonde has been on the back burner for some time after production was completed in 2019. After countless delays, Netflix finally picked up the movie, and it will be the first of their original film to get that NC-17 stamp, though the streaming service does have a select few international titles with the rating.

The film stars Ana de Armas as the iconic Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the movie allegedly goes in-depth on the actress’s life, though the work is intended to be a fictional account. Dominik told ScreenDaily that the film was “demanding” but it had to be NC-17. “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.” He added, “It’s a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f***ing audience’s problem.”

As anyone who has forced an older sibling to bring them to a horror movie at some point in their lives knows, an “R” rating means you need a parent or guardian accompaniment, and NC-17 means nobody under the age of 17 can be admitted. In the age of streaming, though, it’s very hard to enforce those rules, as there is no way for Netflix to know who is actually on the account. So there will probably be a lot of kids logging on to their parent’s accounts to watch it, as long as they haven’t changed the password.

Either way, dirty movies are having a moment right now, so we might as well get used to it! Blonde currently does not have an expected release date.