Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and if her face seems familiar it’s because she’s also been in Big Little Lies and has had minor roles in everything from Lady Bird to Mad Men to Dog With A Blog (yes, any excuse to squeeze in a Dog With A Blog mention).

She seemed familiar in that ineffable way, so much so that I wondered if she was one of them Nepo Babies we hear so much about. As it turns out, she’s not (so far as I can tell without getting deeper into genealogy than Wikipedia allows), though she is really good at golf. Wait, what?

From a 2015 article in Golf Digest:

Now 18, Newton recently graduated from Notre Dame High School in Southern California after helping the school’s golf team win three league championships. She routinely shot in the 70s, and her lowest 18-hole score in a tournament is a 69. She also set a school record with a five-under-par round in a nine-hole match and plays to a plus-2 handicap. She wanted to play in the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open, but she got the lead in “Paranormal Activity 4” and had to withdraw from the sectional qualifier.

For those of you non-golfers out there, five under for nine holes (in a match, no less), isn’t just “pretty good,” it’s really, really good. It’s always weirdly surprising to learn that an actor is competent at something besides the performing arts, like meeting a lizard who can juggle.

Newton talked about possibly walking on at USC in a handful of interviews, though it looks like nothing came of that. She did play in a pro-am in Scotland last fall, though it’s unclear where she finished. Still, it makes sense that she ultimately chose acting, which does seem like an easier way to make a living than playing golf, or really than anything else in the world. It must be nice to have options and be good at stuff. If I lose this job I’m going to have to sell pictures of my feet on OnlyFans.

Swing looks legit: