Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Wrote An Actual Book That You Can Actually Buy

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang will be forced to tangle with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). However, in the real world, Scott will take on another seemingly insurmountable foe: The cutthroat world of publishing. While Scott is a best-selling author in the film, Marvel will test out whether that skill translates to our universe where MCU fans will get a chance to own a real-life copy of Ant-Man’s memoir, Look Out for the Little Guy.

With an assist from Rudd, Marvel announced the totally real book will arrive in September, and just to prove its existence, you can actually pre-order a copy on Amazon starting today. It’s seriously legit. Paul Rudd wouldn’t lie to you.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad. Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won’t need to be reminded … to look out for the little guy.

Look Out For The Little Guy hits bookshelves on September 5, 2023.

(Via Disney Books)