Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Makes A Dangerous Deal With Jonathan Majors’ Kang In The New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer dropped during the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game, and with it, came the biggest look yet at the epic film that will force Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man to deal with Marvel’s newest big bad: Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror.

In the trailer, which will officially kick off Marvel’s Phase 5, Scott Lang (Rudd) finds himself locked in a destructive deal with Kang after he and his family are sucked into the Quantum Realm. While it’s not clear what Kang is after, he presents Scott with a tempting offer: More time. Thanks to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame the hero lost five years with his daughter, Cassie, and he’s apparently willing to do anything to get that time back. Although, by the time the trailer ends, Scott has clearly realized he may have help start something that could destroy reality as he knows it: The Kang Dynasty.

Oh, and also M.O.D.O.K. showed up.

MODOK Ant-Man Quantumania Trailer
Marvel

As for what the murderous robot is doing in his live-action MCU debut is anyone’s guess. However, the film is laying the groundwork for Marvel’s next big event(s), so it’ll be interesting to see what other seeds are being planted. Maybe even a fantastic one in the form of William Jackson Harper‘s mysterious character?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023.

