The Original ‘Avatar’ Is Ready To Top The Box Office Again

Last year, Avatar retook the title as highest-grossing movie of all time when it hit theaters in China, and now the James Cameron blockbuster is heading back to international markets ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water hitting theaters December 16th.

According to Deadline, the re-re-release is off to a great start. In its first day in five markets (France, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Philippines), it scored $877K gross to add to the legendary haul. Today, cinemas in Germany, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and more will get another shot at seeing Jake Sully meet the Na’vi. Throughout the weekend, Avatar will screen on 8,000 screens across the globe in the search for a one-two punch of ticket sales and hype for the sequel. Unsurprisingly, the re-re-release comes with preview footage of The Way of Water in order to lure viewers back to the super blue planet come December.

Plus, Shanghai Disney Resort launched the Avatar: Explore Pandora exhibit where fans can try the Amplified Mobility Platform suit simulator. To kick things off, they had (you guessed it) a special screening of Avatar with a unique greeting from Cameron, all displayed in the cutting edge, ridiculously high frame rate Cinity tech. It turns out Cameron and Disney really know how to print money. We’ll see after the weekend just how much more they can swim Scrooge McDuck-style around in.

(via Deadline)