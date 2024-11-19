Nicole Kidman Is A ‘Good Girl’ In A24’s Erotic ‘Babygirl’ Trailer

In 2017, Nicole Kidman vowed to work with more female filmmakers. She’s kept her promise. Since then, the Oscar-winning Australian actress has appeared in movies directed by Karyn Kusama, Andrea Arnold, and now, Halina Reijn, whose latest film, Babygirl, stars Kidman as a powerful CEO who has an affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

“I’ll do whatever you tell me to do,” Kidman tells Dickinson (who was so good in The Iron Claw) during an erotic conversation. “Good girl,” he replies.

You can watch the trailer for A24’s Babygirl above. You’ll never hear the word “cookies” the same way again.

“I’ve always been on a quest as an actor. I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been,” Kidman told People about Babygirl. “There’s a jump-off-the-cliff thing where you go, okay, I’m just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm.”

Babygirl, which also stars Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas, opens in theaters on December 25. Merry Christmas!