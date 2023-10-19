A24’s highly-anticipated biopic The Iron Claw will center around the chaotic wrestling family The Von Erichs and their infamous reign in the 1980s. Patriarch Fritz Von Erich became an AWA Heavyweight Champion in the ’60s before having six boys — five of whom became (or attempted to become) professional wrestlers throughout the ’80s. While the bunch became successful inside the ring, the family suffered a series of tragic losses and accidents, and were often dubbed as “cursed.”

The cast consists of your favorite jacked actors including Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as older brothers Kevin and Kerry, while Harris Dickinson will portray David Von Erich. You can see Dickinson demonstrating the “Iron Claw” move in the upcoming trailer for the movie.

In addition to his upcoming stint as a Von Erich brother, Dickinson stars in the upcoming FX miniseries A Murder at the End of the World alongside Emma Corrin and Clive Owen. The spooky whodunnit series is set to premiere on November 14th.

The English actor previously starred in 2022’s Where The Crawdads Sing and Triangle of Sadness. As for upcoming projects, The actor will also star alongside Soarse Ronan in next year’s Blitz, so we’ll probably be seeing his face quite a ton. And his giant arms.

A24’s The Iron Claw arrives in theaters on December 22.