On July 21st, many Americans will have to make a tough choice: one ticket to Greta Gerwig’s cinematic event Barbie or one ticket to Christopher Nolan’s extremely long biopic, Oppenheimer? There is one clear answer here… sorry to Cillian Murphy, but you can catch him on the 22nd if you want. The long-awaited Barbie movie is almost upon us, and now is the time to get to know what you’re in for. Margot Robbie will star as the infamous doll, with Ryan Gosling as her companion Ken, and a slew of other Barbies and Kens. You too can be a Barbie! If you’re into that. Here is what we know so far.

Cast One of the most appealing factors of the Barbie movie is the stacked cast which consists of acting veterans, newcomers, and Michael Cera as Allan. Alongside Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie also stars numerous other iterations of Barbie, portrayed by Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Nicola Coughlan. Meanwhile, the Kens will consist of Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans. Rounding out the cast is Helen Mirren as the narrator and Will Ferrell as a Mattel CEO. Plot Despite all of the buzz, the plot details for the movie are still pretty sparse. We know that Barbie lives in her world with other Barbies, and she will go on some sort of adventure with Ken in the “real world,” but not much beyond that has been revealed.