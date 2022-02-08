The Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, may celebrate the worst in cinema, but sometimes they’re as unloved as the purported duds they try and mock. Did you know the first year, in 1980, they dissed Stanley Kubrick? They’ve come for a lot of future classics (such as The Shining). Other times their choices can seem simply lazy. So it was with this year’s nominations, which faux-fêted some obvious choices (Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen) as well as some real obscurities (eight direct-to-streaming Bruce Willis movies).

Then there’s Ben Affleck getting a Worst Supporting Actor nom for The Last Duel. Affleck had a good 2020. He reunited with Jennifer Lopez. He’s an Oscar hopeful for The Tender Bar. The Last Duel, the first movie he’s co-written with Matt Damon since they won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, may have tanked at the box office, but it’s already been reclaimed since dropping on HBO Max. What’s more, Affleck received some of the best reviews of his career for his turn as the peerlessly douchey count Pierre d’Alençon, whose unrepentant hedonism makes for much-needed comic relief.

Nobody told the Razzie voters that. Their inexplicable nomination suggests either they’re stuck in a past where Affleck is overly ubiquitous tabloid fodder or, worse, didn’t even see a turn described by Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri as “wonderfully skeezy,” the actor playing a “marvelously out-there creation who shouldn’t work at all and yet becomes an engine of uneasy delights.” Jersey Girl and Gigli were almost 20 years ago, Razzie people! We’ve all moved on!

When people saw the nomination, they couldn’t believe it — and they made sure people loved one of Affleck’s finest, funniest turns.

Ben Affleck’s name shouldn’t be anywhere near that Razzies list. His performance as obnoxious, narcissistic, philandering royalty is on another level in THE LAST DUEL. He makes a meal out of his screen time and also has one of the best deliveries of a line in that movie. pic.twitter.com/exynke4pqY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2022

should have clarified “for an Oscar” https://t.co/lWLd3Dj2Nl — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 7, 2022

Ben Affleck rules in The Last Duel, but everyone who's hip and sexy knew that already — z (1969) (@zmorgasboard) February 7, 2022

Ben Affleck gave one of his best performances in The Last Duel. For the Razzies to disrespect him in this way is beyond the pale. — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) February 7, 2022

The Razzies nominated Ben Affleck for The Last Duel pic.twitter.com/S1qTt1NgUg — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) February 7, 2022

The Razzies nominated Ben Affleck for The Last Duel thus proving they don’t watch the films they shit on. — Kevin Lehane (@KevinLehane) February 7, 2022

The Razzies should obviously be ignored, it’s hack lamebrain shit but Ben Affleck in The Last Duel is the best supporting performance of the year. Get the fuck out of here with that. Dunking on Affleck is 2002 material you artless losers https://t.co/UZxkwFrAch — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) February 7, 2022

Ben Affleck in THE LAST DUEL is an unquestionably good performance. Fuck the Razzies. https://t.co/mIvg8sb7jT — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) February 7, 2022

Affleck has absolutely one of the very best performances of the year https://t.co/YhhtzqKHbY — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 7, 2022

The R*zzies clearly just took one look at Ben Affleck's haircut in The Last Duel and thought they could get away with a blind nomination. Fuuuuuck off. — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) February 7, 2022

But it may not be as bad as that anyway. As of this writing, the Oscar nominations will be announced in the morning, and Affleck may find himself with one — maybe even for The Last Duel. It would be funnier still if he won.