Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell dominated the 2021 Razzies, but 2022 has a new set of winning losers on the way, and the nominations are doozies. For example, The Tender Bar director George Clooney is pushing for Ben Affleck to receive an Oscar nomination when those drop on Tuesday morning, but the annual non-vaunted Golden Raspberry Awards (via their YouTube page and home base) pre-rewarded him with a Worst Supporting Actor nomination his performance in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

In addition, Jared Leto already didn’t have a good year, given that Morbius achieved an unenviable record despite not landing in theaters yet, but as far as the Razzies go, the two-time Joker earned two House Of Gucci nominations, one for Worst Supporting Actor and another for Worst Screen Couple (noted as “Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent”). Another pair of nods went to Space Jam: A New Legacy, which got singled out for both Worst Picture and Worst Actor (for LeBron James).

That’s not all, though. Did anyone even know that Bruce Willis had 8 movies come out in 2021? You probably didn’t watch any of them, but the Razzies took note and created a special category for him called “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.” Here are the titles: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass (the movie that brought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together), Out of Death, and Survive the Game. That’s really something.

The full list of nominations can be viewed here.

(Via The Razzies)