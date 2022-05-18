Billy Eichner has moved on from being loud on the street to writing and starring in his own movie, Bros. From Universal Pitcures, Bros is the gay romantic comedy that Hollywood has been waiting for.

The movie stars Eichner and a slew of LGBTQ+ actors, as Eichner becomes the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film. The film also stars Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Bowen Yang, and Amanda Bearse.

Eichner stars as a big-time podcaster who is approached by movie execs to write a gay rom-com that can appeal to straight people. Choas ensues. Check out the official description:

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

In a statement, the comedian said: “I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” Eichner wrote. “From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.”

IT'S HERE!!! HERE’S THE FIRST TRAILER FOR… BROS. A ROMANTIC COMEDY UNLIKE ANY YOU’VE EVER SEEN. LET’S MAKE HISTORY. IN THEATERS SEPT 30. ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/kPHAeyIWwd — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 18, 2022

Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay that was co-written with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church and is executive produced by Eichner. Bros will hit theaters on September 30th. Check out the trailer above.