With Shazam: Fury of the Gods in its rearview, the DC Universe is wasting no time in pumping up its next theatrical offering: Blue Beetle. On Monday, the studio dropped a surprisingly fun trailer for the superhero film starring Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña as the titular young hero.

Blue Beetle, which attracted Mariduena to the role thanks to its strong Latino representation, was originally set for HBO Max. However, unlike the shockingly cancelled Batgirl, the project went the opposite direction and was given room to expand for a theatrical release. Judging by the first trailer, Blue Beetle looks primed for the big screen. It has George Lopez flying a beetle-shaped spaceship and trash-talking Batman. What more do you need?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18.