Bradley Cooper’s doing pretty well for himself. He’s one of the most powerful actors and filmmakers in Hollywood. He appeared in two acclaimed films last awards season, both of which were nominated for Best Picture. And he can pull off playing older Leonard Bernstein. He’s doing so well that one director, he says, made fun of him for having too many Oscar nominations.

As per IndieWire, Cooper went on the podcast SmartLess, where he opened up about being insulted by a filmmaker he wouldn’t name at a party held during A Star is Born’s epic awards season run back in 2018. Back then he only had seven nominations. Since then he’s gained two more, for producing Joker and Nightmare Alley. He was standing with an actress, who at the time had at least three nominations. The director joked, “‘What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she’s only got three?’”

Cooper didn’t think it was that funny. “I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an a*shole.’ I would never f*cking forget that. Go f*ck yourself.”

Still, this encounter has nothing on the time in 2019 that he was almost mugged in the NYC subway, an incident that ended with him actually chasing his would-be-assailant up the staircase, trying to get their picture. So maybe don’t mess with Bradley Cooper.

