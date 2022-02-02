As Brian Cox continues to promote his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the Succession star has been spilling all of the tea about his lengthy career in Hollywood. This time around, the actor talked to Vanity Fair about his time filming the 2004 sword and sandals epic, Troy. Cox played the Greek king Agamemnon alongside Brad Pitt‘s mythical hero, Achilles. However, despite being a seasoned actor, Cox could not get over how gorgeous Pitt looked in person. Cox made it a point to note that he’s heterosexual, but damn, if he couldn’t stop himself from marveling at Pitt’s smoldering looks.

Via New York Post:

“Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful,” added the smitten Laurence Olivier award winner. In fact, like with a metalhead appreciating Beethoven, Pitt’s hotness apparently transcended Cox’s sexual orientation. “I’m straight but I thought, ‘Wow, my God! This guy is stunning,’” the “Manhunter” actor added of his bromantic feelings. “What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?”

While Cox couldn’t stop drooling over Pitt, there’s one (former) Hollywood heartthrob who definitely didn’t get the same reaction: Johnny Depp. Back in October, an excerpt from his memoir dropped in which Cox shared his opinion of the actor who adorned many a teen girl’s bedroom walls in the ’80s and ’90s.

“Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,” Cox writes in his memoir. “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

(Via Vanity Fair)