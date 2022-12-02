It’s a wild world. The most heart-warming trailer of the year has landed, and it involves two men who sell infants for a living.

Broker is the latest from Cannes darling Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese filmmaker who is making his first South Korean movie. It’s got major Little Miss Sunshine vibes.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. After an infant’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own.”

The two brokers are played by Song Kang-ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer) and Gang Dong-won (Golden Slumber), and Lee Ji-eun (a wildly successful pop singer who goes by IU) plays the mother. Following its Cannes debut, Kore-eda has been praised for delivering another impeccable drama, and Song won the award at the fest for Best Actor. Granted, if anyone can find the humanity, humor, and grace in this profoundly thorny plot set up, it’s Kore-eda.

It’s already made $15m internationally after a summer release, and Neon has picked it up for release in the US, and it should start a limited run starting December 26th.