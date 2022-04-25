Actor Cary Elwes is in good spirits after he was bitten by a snake (yeah, really) and it looks just as bad as you would expect. Despite being traumatically injured by a literal rattlesnake, the actor posted a pic on his social accounts with a Princess Bride reference. “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor wrote, which stands for “rodents of unusual size,” a nod to his iconic Princess Bride role, and his character Westley.

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care,” Elwes added. “Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.” The caption was accompanied by a photo of an injury that looks like it came from the set of another Elwes movie, Saw. Or maybe from a fight with his sworn enemy, Ted Cruz.



Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

This isn’t the first time the actor has been hurt: on the set of The Princess Bride, Elwes was famously knocked out while filming a fight sequence. Elwes recounted the story in his book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From The Making Of The Princess Bride: “I woke up in the emergency room, still in costume, to the frightening sound of stitches being sewn into my skull…It was my dumb idea.” Method acting really has come so far, hasn’t it?