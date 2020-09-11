As the loss of Chadwick Boseman continues to resonate across the world, his Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan, shared one of his favorite and hilarious memories with the late actor.

In a tribute posted to Instagram on Thursday, Jordan uploaded the classic viral clip of Boseman and himself repeatedly cracking each other up during an interview with Kerrang! Radio. The two actors were challenged to “The Compliment Game,” which requires them to take turns delivering a compliment to each other as straight-faced as possible. Whoever laughs first, loses. They didn’t make it far!

Jordan went first, and he barely got out a few sentences complimenting Boseman on how his beard “somewhat connects” before the Da 5 Bloods actor completely lost it. He could barely contain himself, and the situation didn’t improve when it was his turn to compliment Jordan. While trying to make a quip about Jordan’s eyebrows, Boseman lost it again, cracking up Jordan in the process.

It’s truly a happy and hilarious moment between the two, and you can watch it below along with Jordan revealing how much he misses Boseman’s laugh:

In the days immediately after Boseman’s death, Jordan shared a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the late actor and how he always cherish their time together, particularly the last conversation they had:

One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.

“I wish we had more time,” Jordan wrote before proudly declaring Boseman his king.

(Via Michael B. Jordan on Instagram)