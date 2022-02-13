When I first heard the title of Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City, I immediately thought of David Grann’s very serious work of narrative non-fiction, The Lost City Of Z. This ain’t that. Rather, Channing Tatum joined Sandra for a very Romancing The Stone like adventure through jungles. This Super Bowl spot retraces a lot of the same beats as last year’s trailer, but this movie looks so fun that you won’t mind watching ’em again. She’s a wildly successful adventure-romance novelist, he’s the beefcake cover model with a Fabio wig, and an also-bewigged Brad Pitt plays a pivotal role. Daniel Radcliffe is doing billionaire-ish, villainous things. Looks great. Enjoy!

It must be noted, though, that Channing Tatum let everyone know that he’s as disappointed as everyone else that the movie, which was originally titled The Lost City Of D, lost the D. Here’s what he told Variety last week:

Tatum admits that he prefers the film’s original title — the racier “The Lost City of D,” which has been abridged. “I wished they wouldn’t have dropped the ‘D,’” Tatum says. “You never drop the ‘D.'”

And in case you were wondering, those leaches aren’t real, but as Channing revealed (to Variety), “We had a man gluing rubber leeches to my butt. That was my second day on set, and I had to be buck naked. I was like, ‘Hi, my name is Chan. I’ll be naked today.’ Everyone is trying to look up and away.'”

Something to look forward to, right? Here’s the official plot summary:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

The Lost City arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.