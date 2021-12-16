The Lost City of D is now just The Lost City, but don’t hold that against it.

The film still has Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist and Channing Tatum (in his first starring role since 2017’s Logan Lucky) as a Fabio-like cover model who become embroiled in a jungle adventure straight out of her books. Also along for the ride is Daniel Radcliffe as an eccentric billionaire (the only good kind of billionaire), 2021 MVP Patti Harrison, High Fidelity scene stealer Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt as a long-haired survivalist. It’s like Romancing the Stone — but with more thirst traps.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

The Lost City, which was directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee with a screenplay from the Nees, Oren Uziel, and Dana Fox, opens on March 25, 2022.