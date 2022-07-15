magic mike xxl
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movies

Channing Tatum Is Giving The People What They Want In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: A ‘One-On-One Lap Dance’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

The gap between Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL was three years. It’s now been seven years since Joe Manganiello took his shirt off inside a convenience store while dancing to “I Want It That Way,” which is far too long. There should be a new Magic Mike movie every two years, at least. The MCU? No thanks. The MMCU? Now that’s more like it.

Fortunately, there’s a new Magic Mike movie coming. Unfortunately, based on the title, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, it’s likely the final Magic Mike movie. At least the titular last dance will be a lap dance, according to star Channing Tatum. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance. That’s definitely going to be in the third one,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie. We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in [Magic Mike Live].”

But will there be a splash zone?

“There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

We deserve the “Super Bowl of stripper movies” for having to wait so long.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
×