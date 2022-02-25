Move over, The Godfather and The Lord of the Rings. There’s a new greatest movie trilogy of all-time. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the third film in the Magic Mike saga that began with Matthew McConaughey serenading the ladies of Tampa and continued with Joe Manganiello declaring Pepsi the winner in the Cola Wars.

Little is known about Magic Mike 3, other than it involves hunks taking their shirts off — this time in London, according to Channing Tatum. “It’s going to be set in London,” the Dog star told host Graham Norton on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show. “I don’t really know what to say, other than I wasn’t really planning on doing a third one, and then we went and made these live shows.”

Tatum had two goals in mind while developing Magic Mike’s Last Dance (incredible title btw): “The first goal was, I want to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies. I wanted to just leave it all out there, like I want to have ballet stripping. I want to do it all, so there doesn’t ever need to be another stripper movie ever again. And second, I wanted a really strong, equal female role.” The campaign to get Zoë Kravitz in Magic Mike 3 begins now.

You can watch Tatum’s interview on The Graham Norton Show above.