Chris Rock brought down the house while joining an all-star line-up to roast Adam Sandler as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night. The comedian, who’s riding high off his latest Netflix special Selective Outrage, showed up with more than just jokes about Sandler and proceeded to drag Donald Trump‘s upcoming arrest before taking more shots at the Oscars, likely due to both The Slap and a subject related to Sandler.

Rock ended his set by managing to both praise Sandler and rip the Oscars (which didn’t nominate him for his acclaimed turn in Uncut Gems) at the same time. “Nobody works as hard as the Sandman!” Rock said via The Hollywood Reporter. “Those folks at the Oscars, man… they’re f*cking a**holes.”

Before that happened, he went off on Trump: “Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock joked. “Do you know that this is only going to make him more popular? It is like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records. Are you stupid? He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn’t find out. That’s romantic.”

After mocking Trump, the comedian couldn’t resist making a crack about his Will Smith incident after he spotted Paul Pelosi in the audience. Via Deadline:

One stand out moment came when Rock made a reference to being slapped by Will Smith on the Oscar stage last year. He quipped that Paul Pelosi, who was in the audience, was “the only guy who knows how I felt.” Pelosi, the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, was seriously injured in a hammer attack by an intruder last year. He was in the audience with his wife.

On that note, Rock declared, “Just you and me Paul. Just you and me, babe.”

(Via Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter)