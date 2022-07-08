Christian Bale Gorr Thor Love And Thunder
Everyone Agrees That Christian Bale Nails His Performance In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has rumbled into theaters, Marvel fans are blowing up social media with their reactions to the film. While the reviews have been mixed for the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, there’s been a steady common denominator with both viewers and critics: Christian Bale absolutely nails his performance as Gorr the God Butcher.

First introduced in 2012’s Thor: God of Thunder by writer Jason Aaron, Gorr is a terrifying threat who goes on god-killing spree across space and time that is like nothing Thor has ever faced before. For his live-action portrayal, Bale hews closely to the character’s almost colorless look while tossing in influences from Nosferatu to Aphex Twin. (There was talk of giving the character a Kate Bush dance number, but it never made into the film.) The actor also had to work with extremely long nails that apparently were the hardest part of his villainous transformation. Bale has drastically altered his body for roles, but throw long nails on him, and he has no idea what to do.

Despite being buried underneath a considerable amount of make-up, prosthetics, and black ooze, Bale delivered one heck of a performance that Marvel fans have been praising on social media since the film opened on Thursday night. In fact, Bale is so good that they wish there was more of him in Love and Thunder, which clocks in as one of the shortest MCU movies.

You can see just a small tase of the praise for Bale’s performance below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

