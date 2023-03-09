Michael B. Jordan wants to go the distance: from film to TV.

Every Creed movie has been bigger than the one before it. 2015’s Creed made an impressive $173 million at the worldwide box office, but 2018’s Creed II crossed the $200 million mark and 2023’s Creed III (3reed) just had the highest opening weekend of any sports movie ever. Not bad for a spinoff of a franchise that’s been around since the mid-1970s.

There’s nothing official about Creed IV yet, but director and star Michael B. Jordan has his sights set on not only more movies, but also TV shows. Welcome to the Creed-verse! Deadline reports that the success of the Creed films “could spawn an Amazon universe spanning both film and TV,” as Jordan has reportedly been taking meetings about “various Creed-related projects for the past year.” That could mean the band, but it’s probably about the boxer.

Details are sketchy because some of the conversations are still in exploratory stages but we hear that an anime series connected to the Rocky spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series. Also percolating is a potential project centering around Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who was played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III.

Jordan is a huge anime fan, so much so that some of the fight scenes in Creed 3 are inspired by his love of Naruto. “I watch anime every day,” he told Polygon. “It’s like these images are burned into my head. So when I was in preproduction and putting together the fight choreography, it was just second nature to me to reach for that.” His top-five anime recommendations: One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter X Hunter.

Anime Creed sounds great, but where’s Anime Demolition Man?

