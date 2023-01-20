Between his movie starring someone with an alleged interest in cannibalism and his actual cannibal movie, director Luca Guadagnino made Suspiria. That’s film star, actress Dakota Johnson, had the honor of presenting the Italy-born filmmaker with an international icon award at a kick-off event for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “I’ve cherished him deeply,” the Persuasion star said, before joking that “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach” in Call Me By Your Name, “but our schedules conflicted.”

Johnson then brought up Armie Hammer, albeit without calling him by his name.

That didn’t stop Johnson from taking a jab at headlines involving Hammer. “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank god though because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” Moments later, she nodded to Guadagnino’s more recent cannibal love story Bones and All. “It’s been five years since [Call Me By Your Name] premiered here,” she said, “and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?”

Johnson previously defended Hammer, who she appeared in The Social Network with. “I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she said in 2021 about working with not only Hammer, but also Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, all of whom have been accused of misconduct. “I had an incredible time working with them… I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad. I do believe that people can change.”

It appears Johnson’s thoughts on Hammer have changed, too.

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/9RZqeu4SCN — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

