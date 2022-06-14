Another Jane Austen novel is headed to the big screen! Well, as big a screen as you can get Netflix on. This time it’s Austen’s final novel, Persuasion, a classic tale of a family forcing you to break up with someone they don’t approve of. Of course, the leading lady Anne, played by the charming, lime-hating actress Dakota Johnson, she does NOT want to play by the rules.

Johnson and her British accent attempt (it’s decent, but she’s no Elijah Wood) stars alongside Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Ben Bailey-Smith in the adaptation, as she juggles a man from her past and her wealthy family. She throws in some deadpan stares directly into the camera for some extra pizazz. Here is the official description:

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

It has been a busy year for Johnson, with her comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth coming out this week, and she is gearing up to go where all actors eventually end up: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, she’s accompanying boyfriend Chris Martin around the world on Coldplay’s massive tour. How does she even have the time to hate limes?

Persuasion will hit Netflix on July 15th. Check out the trailer above.