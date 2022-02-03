After years of rumors, Madame Web is joining Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (which should not be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe). That’s exciting enough as is — of the 13 highest-billed stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only two are women — but even better is that she’ll be played by Dakota Johnson.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Lost Daughter actress is “in talks” to play the title character in Madame Web. The clairvoyant mutant “specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.”

Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.

S.J. Clarkson, who helmed episodes of Orange is the New Black, Jessica Jones, and Succession, will direct the movie from a screenplay by The Last Witch Hunter co-writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. If there isn’t already a scene where Johnson’s Madame Web and Tom Hardy’s Venom try to out-chaotic energy each other…

im still not over the pure chaos she radiates pic.twitter.com/4QnbBsmkdy — joshua 🔮 (@joshcharles_21) January 23, 2022

sorry my guy, no one cares about Venom fighting Spider-Man anymore. we just want to see Venom going to raves + Tom Hardy jumping in lobster tanks pic.twitter.com/vMVL7i3maa — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) October 2, 2021

… they better start over. Madame Web doesn’t currently have a release date, but it will still come out before Morbius.

