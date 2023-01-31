When he first started doing movies, Dave Bautista took the standard wrestler-to-actor route: He did genre movies and big blockbusters. But he knows he contains multitudes. He doesn’t just want to do movies where he beats people up. Back in 2021, he even said he wanted to play Ernest Hemingway. Someone should make that movie or show! But Bautista does worry there are limits to what he can do, some genres that wouldn’t work for him.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” Bautista told Page Six at the premiere of his latest film, M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. “I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’”

That said, he’s only saying that because he wouldn’t mind doing one. They “just never come my way,” he said, adding, “I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

Someone, please accept this challenge. Put the erstwhile Drax the Destroyer in a charming rom-com where he owns a book shop and has a fling with a famous movie star, and at one point finds himself at a press junket where he’s forced to awkwardly pretend he’s a journalist from Horse & Hound. That’s right, remake Notting Hill with Dave Bautista and — why not — his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Pom Klementieff as Julia Roberts.

Between this and the thing where he wants to play Lex Luthor, too, Dave Bautista is out here this week trying to speak his dreams into existence. And to that we say… good!

(Via Page Six)