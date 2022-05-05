Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is already making a sh*tload of money. Sorry, I am so tired and have nothing else left to say about the seemingly unending Marvel Cinematic Universe today. The film, directed by Sam Raimi who has brought some much-needed artistry to the franchise, has already made $27.2 million internationally according to a Variety box office report. The film, which opens in the United States on Friday, May 6, has been released in other countries including France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Korea. Per Variety, the strong international opening indicates a massive opening weekend domestically.

Variety reports that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and includes a bunch of cameos we’ll probably be hearing about on the internet all week, is “on track to secure a massive opening weekend internationally and domestically” with box office figures only 4% behind those of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

All that to say: if the domestic opening of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness isn’t massive, it would be pretty embarrassing for theaters such as New York City’s AMC Empire in Times Square, which is literally playing the movie every fifteen minutes. It would also be pretty embarrassing for Marvel, which has built up to this film with multiple television shows and films including WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.