As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets ready to shatter the very fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reality even further, the film’s writer Michael Waldron is now regretting setting up so many multiverse rules in last year’s Loki series for Disney+. Obviously, Waldron had a blast making the show, which was the MCU’s first foray into the multiverse, but he quickly realized maybe he didn’t have to be so precise in setting up how the cinematic multiverse works.

“We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible,” Waldron told Digital Spy. “But there were times when I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, I wish I hadn’t have defined that so clearly. I don’t know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse.'”

Despite writing himself into a couple of tight spots, the rules ultimately helped Waldron and the Doctor Strange creative theme stay on same page. “You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing,” Waldron said before teasing a connection between the sorcerer film and Loki Season 2:

“Well, I mean, look, everything leads into everything, right?” he said. “We’ve hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead [Loki season two directors] are brilliant. And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season 2. “So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston, who plays Loki] once said, there’s plenty more mischief to come.”

In the meantime, Marvel has dropped another jam-packed preview for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is already making its way into theaters on Thursday night. You can watch it below:

Everything has led to this moment. 🌀💥🤯 Tomorrow, be the first to experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters! Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/aZjaUAttOT — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) May 5, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness goes wide on May 6.

(Via Digital Spy)