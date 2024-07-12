Does ‘Longlegs’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

Longlegs is not only shaping up to be Neon’s biggest debut, but the horror movie is also finally converting all of those Nic Cage skeptics who don’t take him seriously as an actor. Just wait until he shows up in your dreams tonight.

You’ve probably seen the terrifying Longlegs ads and blood-soaked posters, so you might as well go and see if it lives up to the hype. The movie follows Maika Monroe as an FBI agent tasked with hunting down Longlegs. Why do they keep assigning the newbies to these cases? Who knows. But a lot of people sure want to see it.

If you see Longlegs in theaters, you might be wondering if there is a post-credits scene that you’ll have to stick around for or if you can immediately exit the theater with a brisk, terrified run. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on which one you are), there is no post-credits scene for Longlegs. You’re safe to leave the theater and immediately see an exorcist if you feel the need to.

Just how scared will you be? It depends on your tolerance! The movie is considered horror, but it also has elements of a dark crime thriller. “It’s Silence Of The Lambs but it’s also kind of Zodiac, it’s sort of Seven.” Oz Perkins told GamesRadar earlier this month, revealing inspiration for the film. “There’s kind of a pattern, a cipher, the sort of things you recognize. I’ll say the word Manson early on in the movie, do you know what I mean? You make it fair. But then you do your truth on the other side.” Maybe go see it in the daytime so it’ll still be light out when you leave. Just a thought.

Longlegs is now in theaters.