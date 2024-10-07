Reacher isn’t technically an anthologized series but does (mostly) swap out casts with each passing season as the Big Guy lives his vagabond life. Viewers probably wouldn’t be mad, however, to see a certain first-season character, Roscoe Conklin, again. Willa Fitzgerald portrayed the fan-favorite spitfire and has since stolen the show in Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher and recently did the same in Strange Darling from Magenta Light Studios.

The twisty horror film, which shares producers from Late Night With The Devil and Barbarian, is best digested without even watching a trailer and with only knowing that Fitzgerald portrays a character known as The Lady with Kyle Gallner (Smile) stepping in as The Demon. Also, this brief description from Magenta Light Studios can’t hurt: “Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.” The film is currently available on VOD and Amazon Prime for rental, but does Strange Darling have a streaming date yet?

Sadly, nope. The J.T. Mollner-directed film enjoyed a brief theatrical run with stellar critic reviews contributing to enduring positive word of mouth, but those who want to watch the movie as part of a streaming service package will have to hang tight for further word. In the meantime, however, Fitzgerald can be seen (of course) on Prime Video/Amazon in Reacher. Hint hint.