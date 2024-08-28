Will Willa Fitzgerald Ever Return As Roscoe In ‘Reacher’?

Reacher‘s second season turned out to be a brilliantly simple ride that was as enjoyable as the show’s debut with one downside: no Roscoe Conklin.

Willa Fitzgerald’s no-nonsense Margrave PD spitfire hails from the Killing Floor book, and part of the appeal of the Reacher character is that he is a wanderer and a loner, so their TV romance was a fleeting one. Now, Roscoe did get mentioned in second-season passing (Neagley brought her up to Reacher, and Dixon was quick to probe without results), but Fitzgerald’s character wasn’t seen, although first-season Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) somehow popped up for a brief scene. However, this Prime Video/Amazon show’s writers don’t shy away from book-to-screen changes, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for them to change their minds on Roscoe (as with Neagly now being a common thread between seasons). Viewers wouldn’t be mad to see it happen.

So, is a Reacher comeback ever in the cards for Willa Fitzgerald? The Fall of the House of Usher actress is promoting her current horror film, Strange Darling, and she sounds (maybe) willing to make another appearance but insists that there’s nothing in the works. Fitzgerald made these remarks to Forbes:

“I don’t have any insider knowledge about whether there will be more Roscoe or not,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m as much in the dark as anyone else, but I love playing that character and I loved getting the chance to help initiate the Reacher television universe… It was a lot of fun to take on and I have a lot of respect for Nick Santora, the showrunner, and I still watch the show,” Fitzgerald added. “I love watching the show and am excited to see where it goes from here.”

As for when Reacher will return for his third season of body-wrecking fights, Amazon hasn’t confirmed a date yet. However, a 2025 arrival should be in the cards, based upon the previous cadence (Feb. 2022 and Dec. 2023) of the series. Until that time, those Tom Cruise movies are out there for the taking, too.

