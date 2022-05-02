There’s a lot of real-life intrigue about Don’t Worry Darling, the movie that brought together director Olivia Wilde and star Harry Styles — not to mention everything that happened at CinemaCon. But don’t let that overshadow the film itself. It looks really good.

In the 1950s-set psychological thriller, Jack (Styles) and Alice (the great Florence Pugh) seemingly live a perfect life, but there’s something else going on. There’s a top-secret Victory Project; an overly cheery CEO (Chris Pine); menacing dinner parties; smashed mirrors; and car chases. “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy,” a skeptical Alice wonders in the trailer above, and “I’m not crazy.” Here’s more from the official plot synopsis:

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley, get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?

Don’t Worry Darling, which was written by Wilde and her Booksmart co-writer Katie Silberman and also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll, opens on September 23.