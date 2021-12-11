Ever since rumors abuot Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dating began to swirl, the actress and filmmaker has faced harassment and an incredibly sexist narrative due to the age gap between her and the former One Direction star. Harry is 27, and Olivia is 37, a perfectly normal and even small age gap if it was reversed in Hollywood, but because of rampant sexism, Olivia has had to deal with lots of useless commentary about her age. And all that attention has come while she’s been trying to work on her second feature length film, Don’t Worry Darling — the follow up to her acclaimed breakout, Booksmart — which happens to star her boyfriend as well.

Olivia praising Harry’s acting is part of what first led to rumors the pair were a couple, and since then both parties have mostly kept their mouth shut about the relationship. But in a recent cover story for Vogue, Wilde had to admit that her happiness is part of what makes her want to speak out against the endless media scrutiny.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she began. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love. In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

As Vogue further points out, she never quite confirms the relationship by name… but we all see the writing on the wall. And as far as happier than ever, well, I kind of think I would be too if I was dating Harry Styles — or making a film starring him. And while you’re here, check out a teaser trailer for Don’t Worry Darling above.