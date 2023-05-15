Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is physically strong (remember the time he flexed so hard that the cast on his arm exploded? Because I do). He’s also mentally healthy, after going through “three bouts of depression,” as he explained on The Pivot podcast.

“My first bout of depression was down there in Miami,” he said about his time at the University of Miami, where he played football. “Didn’t want to go to school. I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there. Wasn’t going to any of the team meetings. Wasn’t participating in anything.”

Johnson’s second round of depression came years later, after he found his calling as a wrestler then an actor, when he got divorced from his wife, Dany Garcia, who is also his business partner. “Years later, and went through it again when I got a divorce… Didn’t know what it was,” he explained.

The most recent episode was in 2017 (a year after his “candy ass” comments), but this time, he “Knew what it was… And luckily, at that time, I had some friends who I could lean on and say, ‘You know, I’m feeling a little wobbly now. Got a little struggle happening. I’m seeing a little gray and not the blue.”

You can listen to (and watch) the podcast below.

(Via Insider)