The first trailer for Ari Aster’s new movie Eddington is here.

The A24 film takes place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, May 2020. It follows a standoff between a small-town sheriff (played Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal), which pits neighbor against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico. The teaser, which you can watch above, establishes the plot by having Phoenix’s character aimlessly doomscrolling through Instagram in the middle of the night. Relatable!

Eddington is Aster and Phoenix’s second movie together, after 2023’s misunderstood Beau Is Afraid. But it’s another Oscar nominee’s introduction to the Ari-verse. “I don’t want to give much away as far as the story and character go, but it was a wild adventure that I got to go on,” Austin Butler told The Hollywood Reporter about the film. “I got to play a character who’s very different from anything that I’ve done.”

He continued, “Ari and I have been friends for a little bit, and it was great to see him on set. He is such an incredible filmmaker, and he has such confidence and such a sense of humor and wild imagination. I truly loved working with him.”

Eddington, which also stars Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, and Amélie Hoeferle, opens in theaters on July 18.