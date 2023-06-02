In his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page detailed an encounter he had with a famous actor who verbally assaulted him.

In the chapter, “Famous Asshole at a Party,” The Umbrella Academy star writes that in 2014, he was approached at a party by an actor who told Page that “you aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.” He added, “I’m going to f*ck you to make you realize you aren’t gay.” A few days later, they ran into each other at the gym, and the actor, who Page described as an “acquaintance,” said, “I don’t have a problem with gay people I swear.”

Page, who came out as a trans man in 2020, told People, “I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often like don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.”

He continued:

I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the sh*t we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual. How we navigate that world where you either have more extreme, overt moments like that. Or you have the more, like, subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] these are very powerful people. They’re the ones choosing what stories are being told and creating content for people to see all around the world.”

Page made the deliberate decision to not share the actor’s name, “but he will hear about this and know it’s him.” You can read more from Pageboy here.

(Via People)