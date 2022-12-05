elliot page
Getty Image
TV

Elliot Page Has Explained Why The Time Was Right To Write A Memoir About His Story

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

On the 15th anniversary of the release of Juno, Elliot Page revealed the cover of his memoir, Pageboy. “Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote on Instagram.

Pageboy features a photo of the author on the cover, which once would have “felt unbearable” for Page, but “making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie was a joyful experience that I will never forget,” he wrote.

The Umbrella Academy star also acknowledged the “increasing attacks” against trans people, “from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.” Books helped Page in his transition, and he hopes Pageboy “can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Pageboy comes out on June 6th. You can pre-order a copy here.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2022
by: Twitter
The Best Songs Of 2022
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×