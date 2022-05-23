The long-awaited ELVIS movie is almost here, and a lot has happened since Tom Hanks infamously caught COVID-19 while shooting the film in March 2020. Filming picked back up again in September 2020, and the movie is finally set to hit theaters next month. Most importantly, we will get to see Hanks do some sort of Dutch accent while his face is covered in some hefty prosthetics. Hey, that’s Hollywood!

The second trailer for the film dropped today, featuring over three minutes of Austin Butler’s daunting stare and hip movements. Butler has received a lot of buzz for his portrayal of The King, so this should be good. The movie is expected to be told by Elvis Presley’s manager Tom Parker, played by Hanks, and will chronicle his rise to fame and his complex relationship with Hollywood.

The film is written and directed by Baz Luhrmann, who is known for his elaborate, over-the-top sets and dramatic storytelling (see: Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby) so this seems pretty in line with everything Elvis did. As per the official synopsis:

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The movie will hit theaters on June 24th. Check out the trailer above.