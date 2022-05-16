Baz Luhrmann rudely didn’t include any Elvis Presley songs in the “Elephant Love Medley” from Moulin Rogue!, but he made up for it by directing Elvis, a musical-biopic about the singer. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis, of leaving the building fame, and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and while the latter is the one who’s usually in the Oscars conversation, it’s the former who Elvis’ real-life daughter hopes get recognized by the Academy.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I’ve seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now. Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully,” Lisa Marie Presley tweeted. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)” She added that “you can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

Lisa Marie is Elvis’ only child; her mother, The Naked Gun actress Priscilla Presley, was married to “The King” from 1967 to 1973. This will probably be covered by Luhrmann in Elvis, so apologies for the spoiler. My bad.

Elvis opens on June 24.