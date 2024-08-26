Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for one of the year’s most critically-admired films. Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez is a crime musical starring Zoe Saldaña as a lawyer in Mexico who is hire by a cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) to help fake her death so that she can finally embrace her true gender identity. The film, which earned an 11-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, also stars Selena Gomez.

“I was very nervous because this is a project that is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” the singer and Only Murders In The Building star told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though I have such a small part, it’s such a big and special project that I feel so lucky that I was able to be a part of it. I felt better after the premiere, less nervous.”

You can watch the teaser above.

The female leads of Emilia Pérez — Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, and Gomez — shared Best Actress at Cannes, with Gascón also becoming the first trans performer to win the award at the festival. “Women together — that’s something we wanted to honor when we made this award,” Barbie director and 2024 Cannes jury president Greta Gerwig said of the split honor. “Each of them is a standout, but together transcendent.”

Emilia Pérez comes to select theaters on November 1 and begins streaming on Netflix on November 13.